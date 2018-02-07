Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Brian Jehn cold case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Brian Jehn cold case

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Marathon County investigators hope to turn up new leads in the murder of a Wausau man that's now three decades cold.

Brian Jehn, 38, was last seen Sept. 23, 1988 - at Cobbler's Bar, then located at south Third Avenue and Thomas Street.

Nearly two months later, hunters found his remains in a wooded area south of Mosinee. No arrests have ever been made.

"He was beaten to death. The attack was very violent," Deputy Sheriff Dale Ruechel said. "His family deserves to know what happened. They deserve to have it closed and Brian deserves justice."

Investigators believe the killers may still live in the area and that might make witnesses or anyone with information reluctant to come forward.

If you do have information that could help solve the case, you can leave anonymous tips and could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can call Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.