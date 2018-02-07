Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Brian Jehn cold case

Marathon County investigators hope to turn up new leads in the murder of a Wausau man that's now three decades cold.More >>
Stevens Point police are searching for an arsonist who tried to burn down a vacant house near the downtown.More >>
Five trucks at PGA Plumbing in Weston were broken into in mid-November and thieves got away with copper tubing and a generator, investigators say.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police are searching for the thieves who stole a trailer and fuel from a rental business on Church Street.More >>
Marathon County investigators need new clues to find a possible child predator.More >>
A Minocqua man, 69, was charged Tuesday with killing his wife more than three decades ago, perhaps using a "pry bar" to beat her in the head, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
A 27-year-old Lac du Flambeau man is jailed on $1 million bond because he "caused the death" of another young Lac du Flambeau man, according to Iron County court records reviewed Tuesday.More >>
