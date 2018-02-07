Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Brian Jehn cold case

Marathon County investigators hope to turn up new leads in the murder of a Wausau man that's now three decades cold.

Brian Jehn, 38, was last seen Sept. 23, 1988 - at Cobbler's Bar, then located at south Third Avenue and Thomas Street.

Nearly two months later, hunters found his remains in a wooded area south of Mosinee. No arrests have ever been made.

"He was beaten to death. The attack was very violent," Deputy Sheriff Dale Ruechel said. "His family deserves to know what happened. They deserve to have it closed and Brian deserves justice."

Investigators believe the killers may still live in the area and that might make witnesses or anyone with information reluctant to come forward.

If you do have information that could help solve the case, you can leave anonymous tips and could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can call Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on here.