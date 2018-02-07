Three candidates vie for Marshfield mayoral seat

Three candidates are vying for the soon-to-be open Marshfield mayoral seat.

Current Marshfield City Council members Rebecca Spiros and Thomas Witzel, as well as mortgage lender Bob McManus are running in the Feb. 20 primary.

Spiros was appointed to the council in 2013, after her husband, John Spiros, was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly. She serves on multiple committees as well.

"One of our biggest challenges are communication with our residents," Spiros told Newsline 9. "I am ready to make sure we do a better job at this. I believe that the listening skills I have acquired through all my years as a nurse, along with my skills from working in the Public Sector make me the best candidate for the position."

Political newcomer McManus touts his experience as an emergency paramedic and business owner. Originally from California, McManus and his wife moved to Marshfield to be closer to family.

"I believe we have serious issues ahead and I believe my experience is just what is needed," McManus told Newsline 9. "We need a specific balance between helping the city progress and grow, revitalizing our downtown, and finally find a solution to our continually deteriorating roads."

Witzel currently serves district 6, a position he has held since 2016. He grew up in Marshfield and graduated from Marshfield High School.

"I believe Marshfield has much to offer, and I am asking for the chance to serve this community and connect further with the many great people and organizations that make this city great," Witzel's Facebook page reads.

Current mayor Chris Meyer has been in office since 2008 and is not running for re-election.

The general election is April 3. To see who is on your ballot, click here.