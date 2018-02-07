Wausau city leaders want downtown mall to sell

Wausau city officials said they hope the owners of the Wausau Center Mall sell the building.

This comes after Younkers announced its closing.

In a meeting Tuesday, Wausau Economic Development Leader, Chris Schock, said he would like to see the mall go up for sale.

"The city continues to encourage the lender/owner to move forward with listing the mall," said Schock. "If there's any positive lining in the situation, it's that with the departure of Younkers it would hasten or move faster the redevelopment opportunities."

On Wednesday, Mayor Robert Mielke agreed but said the city has zero interest in purchasing the property.

"Maybe something else needs to be done differently," Mielke said. "We do not have a say in that though, that is ultimately up to the mall owners and the management."

Mielke said the space could be used for retail or office spaces but added the city doesn't have any final say in what happens.

City officials can only provide suggestions to the mall owners, who then have the final say.