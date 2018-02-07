Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Westfall, Wisconsin Rapids

It's a story of perseverance. Isaiah Westfall was a top-ranked wide receiver in the state before life was turned upside down.

"I was asking myself and God, why me? But I know God has a plan. I trusted the process," Westfall said.

Two summers ago, Westfall thought a broken collarbone would end his playing days, but that was least of his worries. A year later, an emergency appendectomy led doctors to discover a tumor; he had cancer.

"When my husband and I found out...I mean when any parents find out, you just can't believe that that would happen,” Isaiah's mother Carrisa said. “If we would have found out any later it could have been too late."

His new perspective on life was the silver lining; the attitude that anything is possible.

"When I first heard the word cancer I was thinking, is my football career over?” Westfall said. “With my attitude in life, no matter what happens I always keep my head high.”

Being back on the field last Fall amazed his mother. Westfall had 39 receptions for 792 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"To be there and start running and doing things like that was an absolute miracle...he's definitely blessed," Carrisa said.

Despite two surgeries and a blood transfusion, Westfall never lost sight of the ultimate goal: playing college football. Fast forward eight months and the All-State wide receiver is signing his letter of intent to play Division II ball at St. Cloud State.

"The first goal for any football player is to make it to the league,

Westfall said. “I just have the drive and the passion to play football and I'm glad I can continue to do that."

"He's got all the ability and potential in the world and I think they're going to be able to develop even more of that," Wisconsin Rapids head coach Tony Biolo said.

Westfall is now cancer free. He'll represent the Red Raiders in the All-Star game on July 21st.