Weston students celebrate history day

More than 400 8th grade students came together Wednesday to showcase their historical projects. Months of hard work and in depth research has paid off.

Students were able to choose any topic in American history as long as it had to do with a conflict.

Students also displayed their projects in the library showcasing various artifacts and some went above and beyond.

Taylor Gowtowsky, an 8th grade student, took this opportunity to find out more about a relative. Her uncle Jerome served in the Korean war.

"He was the first and only person in Marathon County to ever receive a congressional man of honor, which is the highest military honor you can receive," said Gowtowsky.

Taylor was able to find out a lot more information about her uncle than most of her family knew of.

World War Two veteran Bob Coleman was taken back as he walked through the exhibits.

"I had four brothers and a sister in service during the war, so there was actually six of us and a lot of things to remember," said Coleman.

He praises the students creativity saying "the kids do such remarkable work and obviously a great deal of work."

Students and judges were able to come together for an award ceremony. Students were able to find out if their projects made it to regional, state and even nationals.