National Signing Day: Amherst's Glodowski signs to play at Minnesota-Duluth

Isaiah Westfall, Wisconsin Rapids - St. Cloud State

After overcoming cancer in the summer of 2017, Westfall racked up 792 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior year to earn All-State honors.

Marcus Glodowski, Amherst - Minnesota-Duluth

Glodowski's 2017 campaign will be remembered for years to come in Amherst and throughout the area. The senior ermerged to lead the Falcons to a third straight Division 5 state championship. In the state title game he had 316 yards from scrimmage, four touchdowns and a game-sealing interception on defense.

Trent Hamerski, SPASH - Minnesota-Duluth

A two-way player, Hammerski shined primarily on defense. He racked up 61 total tackles, including four TFLs. He also had a pick-six in SPASH's blowout win over Wausau West in September.

Cole Wright, SPASH - Winona State

The big-bodied lineman led SPASH in sacks with five in 2017 and also forced two fumbles. Wright was a three-way starter at nose tackle on defense, and also played center offensively for the Panthers.

Donavon Free, Marathon - Michigan Tech

One of the best pure throwers in the area, Free will head to Michigan Tech as a tight end. After leading the Marawood with 2,146 passing yards and 25 passing TDs, he was a unanimous All-Conference selection in 2017.

Matt Winter, Antigo - Michigan Tech

A quarterback, Winter led Antigo to its first Level 3 playoff appearance since 1987. He excelled in the Red Robins' run-heavy offense, totaling 384 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Winter also threw for 495 yards and seven TDs.

Easton Phalin, Tomahawk - Minnesota-Moorhead

As the Hatchets' QB, Phalin totaled 1,267 yards from scrimmage in 2017 and also recorded 60 tackles, good for fourth on the team.

