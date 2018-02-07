Former reporter weighs in on Minocqua cold case arrest

Mary B. Good worked for the Green Bay Press Gazette when Barbara Mendez was murdered in Minocqua on April 28, 1982.

"I was the first reporter on the scene," she said.

It wasn't her first time covering a murder, but this one was different.

"Grizzly," she said. "It was a grizzly murder."

For 36 years, the case was never cracked. That all changed this week when authorities arrested her husband Robin Mendez and charged him with first-degree murder.

"I was flabbergasted, absolutely flabbergasted. It was mind-blowing to think the police had solved the case after 36 years," Good said. "They say you can get away with murder in a small town, but not in this case."

While Robin Mendez wasn't officially pinned to his then-wife's murder until decades after the crime happened, community members came to their conclusion early on.

"It was the consensus of the town that her husband was the culprit," Good said.