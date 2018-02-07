Pointers fall on road to Platteville; teams now tied for first p - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pointers fall on road to Platteville; teams now tied for first place in WIAC

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
PLATTEVILLE (WAOW) -

The No. 18 UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team is no longer alone atop its conference.

No. 9 UW-Platteville handed the Pointers a 56-47 loss Wednesday night. The two teams are now tied for first place in the WIAC at 9-2.

Platteville broke a 44-44 tie late and outscored Stevens Point 12-3 down the stretch to earn the win. The two teams will split their regular season series, as the Pointers defeated the Pioneers in Stevens Point on January 20.

Canon O'Heron paced UWSP with 14 points. He was the only Pointers player in double figures. Quentin Shields had a game-high 21 points to lead Platteville.

The Pointers host UW-Stout Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Quandt Gymnasium. Platteville is at UW-Eau Claire.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.