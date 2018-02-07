Pointers fall on road to Platteville; teams now tied for first place in WIAC

The No. 18 UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team is no longer alone atop its conference.

No. 9 UW-Platteville handed the Pointers a 56-47 loss Wednesday night. The two teams are now tied for first place in the WIAC at 9-2.

Platteville broke a 44-44 tie late and outscored Stevens Point 12-3 down the stretch to earn the win. The two teams will split their regular season series, as the Pointers defeated the Pioneers in Stevens Point on January 20.

Canon O'Heron paced UWSP with 14 points. He was the only Pointers player in double figures. Quentin Shields had a game-high 21 points to lead Platteville.

The Pointers host UW-Stout Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Quandt Gymnasium. Platteville is at UW-Eau Claire.