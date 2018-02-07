Kronenwetter teen battles ovarian cancer

A Kronenwetter teen is battling ovarian cancer, a rare diagnosis for a person so young.

Khiana Bradshaw got the news in December, at just 13 years old. Only 1.3 percent of women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer are under the age of 20.

"She came home from school one day and said her stomach hurt when she was running in gym, so it kinda started from there," said Khiana's mom, Natalie. "She said she had a lump in her stomach, so we got her to the doctor right away."

Mid-December, Khiana had surgery to remove her ovary.

"They took out her ovary and that's how we found out it was cancer," said Natalie. "She has two different types of ovarian cancer, they are incredibly rare to have."

The days that have followed haven't been easy.

"To hear my child has cancer, takes your breath away, no parent wants to sit in a doctors office and hear that your child has cancer," said Natalie.

But Khiana has stayed positive throughout the process, and just a week after her first chemotherapy appointment she said she has ways to cope.

"I listen to music and I read," said Khiana. "I draw a lot, I paint, I play video games."

Natalie said it's been difficult to stay positive, but they know they have to.

"We've been trying to stay positive through it even though we don't know what the outcome will be," said Natalie. "She's the strongest person I know."

Khiana will go through five more rounds of chemotherapy, but the family said medical bills have been difficult to keep up with.

The Eagles Club in Wausau is holding a fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe Page here.