Tranquil cold weather continues

Today: A mix of sun and clouds.

High: 14 Wind: West around 10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow well south of Marathon county.

Low: -1 Wind: Light North

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of snow in the far south, then becoming mostly sunny.

High: 15 Wind: North to NW around 5

There is not much changing in the weather over the next few days except a gradual warm-up. We might night have a true thaw coming up next week, but at least high temps will get into the 20s for a couple of days.

Today will still be about a dozen degree below normal with high temps in the low to mid teens. There will be some scattered clouds at times, but a good amount of sun as well. Winds will be out of the west around 10 mph.

A weak weather system passing through Illinois tonight will bring more clouds so low temps will not be quite as cold. This weather system is close enough to bring a small chance of light snow through Friday morning for the far southern parts of the area, generally along highway 21 or farther south. So there will be some clouds to begin Friday, then more sun should be out for the afternoon. High temps will once again be in the teens.

Sounding like a broken record – high temps on Saturday will once again be in the teens. On Sunday the mercury will get a little closer to 20. Over the weekend there should be more sun than clouds as well.

Monday will be quiet with temps rising into the mid 20s, so just a couple of degrees below normal. Tuesday is the day with the next small chance of snow for most of the area. As of now it looks like anything that falls will be light. It could also be the warmest day of the outlook with highs in the upper 20s. High will be in the 20s again on Wednesday, then another arctic blast could drop the temps again by next Thursday.

Have a tremendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 8-February 2018