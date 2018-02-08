Oshkosh Corp. lands $476 million U.S. Army contract

The U.S. Army has awarded Oshkosh Corporation a $476 million contract to build Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 variant.

The contract spans seven ordering years with no cap on the number of vehicles the Army may purchase.

“We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected Oshkosh Defense as the winner of the FMTV A2 production contract,” said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps Programs at Oshkosh Defense.

Oshkosh Corp. has manufactured and sustained more than 150,000 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies.

The future generation of vehicles will be comprised of 16 models and associated trailers capable of carrying payloads ranging from 3-ton to 10-tons.

The vehicles will be able to perform a wide range of duties from supporting combat missions, to relief efforts, to logistics and supply operations.