Students want you to give up cell phones for a day

Could you give up your phone for a day?

From texts, emails and social media, it's all part of our every day lives. A group of students at Holy Family School in Green Bay want you to give it a try with the "Snap Out of it Challenge."

The eighth grade students are required to do an interest drive, oriented project.They are trying to bring awareness to cyber bullying and get people to put away their phones to spend more time with family and friends.

They are also trying to raise money for the project, which will be donated to Rawhide. Rawhide is a non-profit organization that offers counseling services for at-risk youth and families.

"This may seem like a lot, but $24,000 is our goal. But, when you break it down, if 1000 families do 24 hours and raise $24, it's $24,000," said Andrew Delvoie, student.

The challenge starts on Friday and ends Sunday.

To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/the-snap-out-of-it-pledge