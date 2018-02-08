Senate committee to vote on wetland permit exemptions - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Senate committee to vote on wetland permit exemptions

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

A legislative committee is preparing to approve a Republican bill that would allow builders to fill state wetlands without a permit.

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy is set to vote on the measure Thursday afternoon. Approval would clear the way for a full Senate floor vote.

Under the bill, developers could fill up to an acre of urban wetlands without a permit if the activity doesn't disturb a high-quality wetland. The bill defines urban wetlands as wetlands that lie within a half-mile of an incorporated area or an area with a sewer system.

Builders also would be allowed to fill up to three acres per parcel of wetlands outside urban areas as long as the activity doesn't disturb a high-quality wetland.

