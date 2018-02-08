Veteran announces plans to run for 7th District - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Veteran announces plans to run for 7th District

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WAOW) -

An attorney and military veteran plans to announce her candidacy for the 7th Congressional District race for the seat currently held by Congressman Sean Duffy.

Margaret Engebretson is a Balsam Lake attorney and has served for 24-years, according to a press release.

“I’m running because of my deep love, gratefulness, and sense of obligation and duty to my country,” Engebretson said. “I am devastated, saddened, and very concerned about our country’s future. I asked myself: ‘How can I best help my country right now?’  That is why I am running for this seat.”

She plans to officially announce her candidacy on Feb. 12 at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

Duffy has not formally announced plans for re-election.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.