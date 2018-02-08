Inmate threatens to decapitate Wisconsin district attorney, send head to journalists

A Wisconsin inmate who threatened to decapitate the Fond du Lac County district attorney has earned more time in prison.

Authorities said in March 2016, Luke was in prison at the Waupun Correction Institution when he wrote a letter to Eric Toney, the district attorney for Fond du Lac County.

In the letter, Luke wrote "I am going to personally decapitate you and mail your head in a box to the local news."

Authorities said Luke, 29, also claimed to be acting on behalf of ISIS.

"I think that’s inherent with police officers and prosecutors. We have a job to do and inevitably it makes certain people unhappy," Toney said.

Luke is currently in prison serving time for an unrelated charge. He won’t be eligible for release until 2036. But on Wednesday, a judge in Dodge County tacked on two more years to his sentence for the threat. Now, he won’t be eligible for release until 2038.

Toney said he has no idea why Luke sent him the letter.

"I don't know. As far I could tell, my office has never had any cases with him," he said. "I could speculate all day, but I don’t know what caused him to write the letter."

Authorities said despite Luke's claim, no actual connection to the terrorist group ISIS is believed to exist.

"I won’t be the last prosecutor to get a threat. Others out there will and we will just keep doing our job," Toney said.