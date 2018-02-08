Democrats call Walker tax cut proposal a bribe

The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker proposed tax cut (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Democrats are blasting Gov. Scott Walker's proposed child rebate and sales tax holiday as an election year gimmick.

Walker and Assembly Republicans announced a deal Thursday to provide a $100 per-child rebate this July and a sales tax holiday the first weekend of August.

Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach says "To me, it's more of an election year gimmick than anything else."

The primary is Aug. 14, just days after the tax breaks would be given. Walker stands for re-election in November.

Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz calls it an "election year bribe." He says Walker "might as well save money on postage and just hand these checks out at polling places in November."

Senate Republicans have not yet signed off on the deal.

___

10:33 a.m.

Families with school-aged children would receive a one-time $100 tax rebate and Wisconsin's 5 percent sales tax would be waived the first weekend in August under a deal reached with Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Republicans.

Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced the agreement Thursday. It's a variation of a tax cut Walker first put forward last month. It's unclear whether the Senate is on board.

Walker's call for a one-time child tax rebate to be delivered this summer is unchanged. But instead of having that continue as a tax credit, the new plan would include the sales tax holiday in August.

Sales taxes would be waived for purchases up to $100, with some exceptions.

The tax cuts would be for this year only and come just days before the Aug. 14 primary.