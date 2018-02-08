Thomas Street top soil test reveal increased chemical levels

Just days after test results revealed increased chemical levels in soil on Thomas Street, Wausau city leaders are set to meet Thursday night to possibly approve the next phase of the major road reconstruction project.

Results completed by Sand Creek Consultants showed values exceeded standards set forth by the Department of Natural Resources. The data also showed higher concentration values of contaminants compared to Wausau's own testing, according to a report obtained by Newsline 9.

The city ordered testing last summer, which consisted of taking samples from the one to three feet under the surface as well as nine to twelve feet under the surface.

Those results revealed no excessive amounts of chemicals in the soil. The initial tests cost $24,000 and was paid for with project funds.

The independent group Citizens for an Environmentally Safe Thomas Street Neighborhood claims the results were not sufficient, as they did not test surface soil. Members of the group say the surface soil is what the public most frequently comes in contact with, so the group did their own testing.

Residents have been asking for further testing for years, over concerns about elevated levels of pentachlorophenol, or penta for short. A lawsuit filed in 2008 claims a former company, that used chemicals to treat raw wood, led to contaminated soil in the area. The plaintiffs said the exposure led to cancer and other medical issues. The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

The 60 percent design plan for Phase II of the Thomas Street project is on the agenda for the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee Thursday night. That meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

The first phase of the project, from 17th Ave. to 3rd Ave. was completed in November.