Sheriff: Television show helps crack Oneida Co. cold case murder

A television crime show helped investigators make an arrest in a decades-old murder case, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The team from the show "Cold Justice" came to the Northwoods at the end of January, according to a news release from the department.

The Oxygen network show, which reexamines cold cases, helped investigators make a case against 69-year-old Robin Mendez in the murder of his wife Barbra back in 1982.

Barbara's daughters proposed the idea to authorities several years ago, according to the release.

The sheriff's department said the show provided fresh eyes and resources to authorities. "The Cold Justice Team was an integral part of the success of our investigation.” Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said.

It's not clear when the episode featuring the Mendez murder will air.