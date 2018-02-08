Quiet and chilly weather to continue

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible south of the Highway 29 corridor; light snow possible south of Highway 10, with accumulations to around an inch in Waushara County.

Low: 2 Wind: light West

Friday: Some light snow or flurries early far-south, otherwise partly cloudy.

High: 15 Wind: N/NW ~5

The quiet weather conditions overnight allowed for subzero lows across most of the area, including the low 20s below for parts of northern Wisconsin, and a reading of 26 below at Land O Lakes. The abundant sunshine and light winds made it a bit more pleasant to be outside, but it was still chilly with highs ranging through the teens to low 20s.

The forecast through the end of this week and much of the next indicates the active storm track will remain outside of Wisconsin, so little snowfall is expected for a while. A chilly temperature pattern will linger through the weekend, with some warming next week.

A fast-moving but intense low pressure system will track through the southern Midwest tonight and Friday, bringing snow to the southern half of Wisconsin. Snowfall in the Newsline9 broadcast area will be light, with flurries possible south of the highway 29 corridor, and light snow to the south of Highway 10. Accumulations of several inches are expected farther south, and weather headlines are in effect for southern Wisconsin, including the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

Tranquil weather conditions are forecast in our area for the weekend. Some light snow will be possible Tuesday.

Have a good night and a fantastic Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 8, 2018