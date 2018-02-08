Who you gonna call? Texas police chase goes viral after 'Ghostbusters' spotted

A Monday evening chase by police in Texas is getting a lot of love online after an unexpected guest was spotted during the pursuit.

The Fort Worth Police Department shared a photo of the Ghostbusters Ectomobile driving in the far right lane while a police cruiser chases after a suspect. Recalling the famous tagline "Who you gonna call....?" in their Facebook post, the police department got more than 1,000 reactions and 268 shares as of Thursday morning.

It turns the iconic vehicle belongs to the DFW Ghostbusters, a nonprofit fan group that makes appearances at nightclubs, concerts, parades, and comic conventions.

Cody Glenn, spokesman for DFW Ghostbusters, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Ghostbuster Dave McDonough was getting onto Interstate 20 around Wheatland when the suspect drove past him during the police pursuit. McDonough didn't get involved since "the living really isn't our jurisdiction," Glenn told the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, police identified Zachary Medina, 31 of Fort Worth, as the suspect. Police said a family member reported the SUV he was driving as stolen. Police told the Star-Telegram that Medina refused to yield during an attempted traffic stop and pursued him. The chase ended when Medina reportedly pulled his vehicle into the median of I-35E and attempted to flee on foot. He was caught and arrested.