Internationally recognized artist visits Wausau

David Shevlino, whose work has been displayed in major cities across the country and overseas, is being showcased at the Wausau Museum for Contemporary Art.

He taught workshops at the museum throughout the week.

Shevlino lives in North Carolina, and although he's been across the globe, he said there's something special about small galleries like the one in Wausau because he gets more freedom.

"There's a variety of work from different parts and different times of my career," he said. "Which would be a lot more difficult to do in a commercial gallery."

His art will be on display through March.