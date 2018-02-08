Wausau curling club excited for Winter Olympics

As the Winter Olympics get underway, the Wausau Curling Club is excited to watch the sport they love on the national stage.

The president of the club Perry Grueber said interest from the community spikes when the Winter Olympics come around.

"Well the Olympics happen every four years right, so we see a surge in interest from the community as a result of that," Grueber said.

While not everyone from the Badger State will make it to the Winter Games, two Wisconsinites are competing.

Becca and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wisconsin are participating in the Winter Olympics for the very first time.

"I've met them and they've played here many times before.," Grueber said. "[Becca] came on a regular basis to the club for state championships and bonspiels which are our tournaments in curling."

Even though others may not be making the trip to PyeongChang, South Korea, they assured they will be supporting the curlers.

Arlen Emmerich, a Wausau Curling Club member, said he will be watching and playing from afar.

"I watch curling every time I can," Emmerich said. "I have been curling a long time and I like it, and I come out here three mornings a week."

"If you enjoy a challenging strategy game and you live in upper Wisconsin and you [have to] do something in the winter, this is the best way possible to spend it," Club President Grueber said.

Wausau Curling Club events are open for the public to come and watch. For more information on upcoming events, click here.