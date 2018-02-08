U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Major Investment for Wisconsin Dairy Farmers

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

A bipartisan budget deal in the Republican-led Congress would send the annual federal deficit soaring beyond $1 trillion, souring some in the GOP who have been railing for years against government spending.

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Emergency authorities in Southern California are eliminating the word "voluntary" from language used in evacuation orders following the devastating mudslides that struck last month.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced that the bipartisan Senate budget agreement will include major investments to support the dairy industry, including more than $1 billion for the Dairy Margin Protection Program (MPP).

The final legislation includes significant improvements to dairy programs that will give Wisconsin dairy farmers much-needed, immediate relief as they face difficult dairy market conditions.

“Wisconsin’s dairy industry is a key driver of our state’s agricultural economy and a core part of our rural communities, but our farmers are facing a very difficult year. Washington has been far too slow to recognize the challenges facing our agriculture economy,” said Senator Baldwin. “I worked to make sure this bipartisan budget agreement includes the tools we need to act quickly in the face of this crisis.

I am proud we have secured much-needed relief for our dairy farmers. We are doing right by them and Wisconsin’s rural economy.”

In the face of difficult dairy market conditions in Wisconsin and across the country, Senator Baldwin sent a letter to Senate leadership in January urging them to protect the economic security of the nation’s dairy farmers and update and expand the Dairy MPP in advance of the Farm Bill to provide better risk management tools for family farmers.

Unfortunately, the program has not worked as intended due to last minute cuts from House Republicans and implementation problems at USDA.

Since 2014, prices have dropped by over a third and dairy farmers have faced these difficult market conditions without a reliable safety net.

This bipartisan plan would fix problems with the old MPP and provide a pathway to new, customizable insurance tools in the future.