Wausau radio DJ weighs in on Best Buy nixing CD sales

With Best Buy singing to a different tune when it comes to music sales, the music industry is seeing a major shift.

The box store will stop selling CDs July 1.

"I wasn't shocked," said Dave Kallaway of the WIFC morning show. "It's been time for a while."

According to Billboard, CD sales are dropping drastically at Best Buy.

Though Kallaway is not surprised, he believes people who are accustomed to CDs will feel nostalgic.

"More people have said to me the thing they're gonna miss the most is they don't have a physical copy of something they can hold onto that is the music," he said.

The owner of Inner Sleeve Records in Wausau said he will continue to sell CDs because he serves a niche market.