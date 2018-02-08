Wausau officer helps veteran get new chair

A Wausau veteran is living more comfortably thanks to the help of an area police officer and the community.

Vietnam Veteran Ron Barwick spends much of his time in his recliner chair, but he has difficulties getting in and out.

His neighbor, Adam Danielski helps Ron and Ruth Barwick with many tasks, including when Ron needs to get out of his chair and into his wheelchair.

Sometimes that happens to be at 2 a.m. Earlier in the week, Wausau Police Officer Jordan Gaiche was on patrol when he saw Danielski walking to help his neighbor in just a t-shirt and shorts. He decided to stop and see what was going on. Gaiche went with Danielski and helped Ron out of his chair.

Ron was in need of a new chair but him and his wife couldn't afford it.

Gaiche quickly took to Facebook, asking for help in raising money for a chair. It didn't take long until people from around the country pitched in and Ron was given a brand new chair.

"I can't believe it, it's just awesome, we couldn't really afford the chair," said Ron. "It really brings a tear to your eye."

Ron said he appreciates everything that was done for him and his wife.

Gaiche wrote this post on Facebook to share the experience.