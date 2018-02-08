Marathon Co. historical society hosts annual Victorian tea party

Residents were able to go back into time Thursday afternoon.

Marathon County Historical Society hosted its annual Victorian valentine tea party.

Members of all ages were able to enjoy a formal tea party with a special history lesson. Organizers said it is important to know about your community's past.

Long time member of the historical society Jeri Turner agreed, saying, "People of Wausau and the surrounding areas are missing a lot about the history that went on in Marathon County."

Every year the tea party has a different historical context behind it. This year's special showcase featured vintage wedding dresses dating back to the 1800s.