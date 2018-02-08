Brewers give Wisconsin residents 1st crack for tix vs. Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are giving Wisconsin residents first crack at tickets for home games against the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers hope to draw more of their own fans when they face their NL Central rivals.

The Brewers say fans with a valid Wisconsin address can buy up to eight tickets starting Friday for any of the 10 games at Miller Park against the Cubs. The presale for Wisconsin residents ends on Feb. 15.

Cubs fans tend to fill Miller Park when Chicago visits Milwaukee. Miller is about 90 miles north of Wrigley Field.

The Brewers hope to challenge the Cubs this year after finishing second in the division in 2017.

"It's not that we dislike Cubs fans, per se. We just really prefer Brewers fans," the Brewers posted on Twitter .