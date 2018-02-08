Thursday Sports Report: Central Wisconsin Storm come back to top - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Central Wisconsin Storm come back to top rival Wisconsin Valley Union 3-2

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Central Wisconsin 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 2

BOYS HOCKEY
   D.C. Everest 5, Waupaca 0
   Rhinelander 4, East/Merrill 0
   Wausau West 8, Marshfield 4

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Assumption 77, Athens 40
   Edgar 54, Phillips 36
   Lakeland 61, Medford Area 35
   Loyal 46, Spencer 29
   Marathon 84, Abbotsford 39
   Mosinee 55, Antigo 48
   Northland Pines 73, West Iron County, Mich. 41
   Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 16
   Wild Rose 78, Pacelli 64
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 51, Gresham Community 37
   Athens 47, Tomahawk 30
   Bowler 47, Suring 32
   Wild Rose 57, Pacelli 48

