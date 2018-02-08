Thursday Sports Report: Central Wisconsin Storm come back to top rival Wisconsin Valley Union 3-2

The defending state champion Central Wisconsin Storm edged their rival Wisconsin Valley Union 3-2 Thursday night in a potential sectional final preview.More >>
The defending state champion Central Wisconsin Storm edged their rival Wisconsin Valley Union 3-2 Thursday night in a potential sectional final preview.More >>
Several area football players, including the quarterback of the area's lone state championship team, sign letters of intent to play at the college level.More >>
Several area football players, including the quarterback of the area's lone state championship team, sign letters of intent to play at the college level.More >>
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
The shot of a lifetime. A local high school basketball star drains a half court buzzer-beater. Hear from him and his teammates.More >>
The shot of a lifetime. A local high school basketball star drains a half court buzzer-beater. Hear from him and his teammates.More >>
Believe it or not, high school hockey in Wisconsin is inching closer to playoff time. The WIAA boys and girls state brackets were released.More >>
Believe it or not, high school hockey in Wisconsin is inching closer to playoff time. The WIAA boys and girls state brackets were released.More >>
Monday night high school basketball scores reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Monday night high school basketball scores reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Saturday, the undefeated Marshfield wrestling team came out on top again, winning the WVC tournament with 236.5 points.More >>
Saturday, the undefeated Marshfield wrestling team came out on top again, winning the WVC tournament with 236.5 points.More >>
From 1990-2010 Dan Hein led the Wausau West wrestling program to new heights. He coached several individual state champions and brought home gold in 2008 with a team state championship. One of the wrestlers he coached, his youngest son Jackson, is following his footsteps at conference rival Marshfield.More >>
From 1990-2010 Dan Hein led the Wausau West wrestling program to new heights. He coached several individual state champions and brought home gold in 2008 with a team state championship. One of the wrestlers he coached, his youngest son Jackson, is following his footsteps at conference rival Marshfield.More >>
D.C. Everest nails a half-court shot to move into second place in the Wisconsin Valley ConferenceMore >>
D.C. Everest nails a half-court shot to move into second place in the Wisconsin Valley ConferenceMore >>
Thursday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Thursday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>