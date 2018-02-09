Snow staying to our south for the next couple of days

Today: Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny.

High: 15 Wind: North to NW around 5

Tonight: Mainly clear north to partly cloudy south.

Low: -6 (-20 in a few spots in the Northwoods) Wind: Light NW

Saturday: Mostly sunny and remaining colder than normal.

High: 16 Wind: West 5-10

The storm track has shifted farther south and that is where it will stay through the weekend. If you are planning on traveling to southern Wisconsin, you could encounter a bit of snow. Otherwise quiet weather will persist through early next week.

Light snow will be ending very early in the southern part of the area today. Clouds will decrease by late morning and we should see a lot of sun for the afternoon hours. High temps should be in the teens and the winds will be light and turning to the northwest this afternoon.

Skies will remain clear in the Northwoods for tonight and that means low temps could drop down to -20 in many locations, with partly cloudy conditions in the southern part of the area, it will not be quite as cold, only dropping a couple of degrees below zero. After a chilly start Saturday morning, we should have plenty of sun and high temps in the teens. On Sunday the mercury should climb up a little closer to 20 with sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

The slow warm-up will continue next week with highs in the low 20s on Monday and mid 20s on Tuesday. Both days should be tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds.

There could be action developing around the middle of next week. An arctic cold front will be nearby and could drop into the area on Thursday. Prior to the colder air, there might be a light wintry mix of precipitation late Wednesday. Precipitation chances are fairly low now, but it bears watching. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day in the outlook with highs in the low 30s. Then some colder weather is likely for a couple of days.

Have a tremendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 9-February 2018