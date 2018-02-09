Online petition seeks to ban beads for Mardi Gras

One New Orleans man says it's time to get serious about the city's infrastructure.

He co-wrote a petition to ban the use of beads during Mardi Gras season. Another big reason for the petition, he says, is the 46 tons of beads the city pulls out of catch basins after the parades.

Aaron Viles, one of the people behind the petition, said he realizes his petition won't be popular, but the movement already has almost 15,000 signatures.

"And you know those cheap plastic beads are often toxic? TOXIC! Mardi Gras beads have been analyzed and found to contain toxic levels of lead, bromine, arsenic, phthalate plasticizers, halogens, cadmium, chromium, mercury and chlorine. Which then end up steeping a toxic tea in our storm drains. Yuck," the petition says.

The goal of the petition is to ban the widely used, traditional beads until biodegradable, water-soluble, non-toxic beads can be developed.

