PHOTOS: Heavy snow misses north central Wis., as southern Wis. deals with storm

Chilly and relatively quiet weather is hanging around central Wisconsin while some parts of the state woke up to several inches of snow.

A widespread swath of 3-6" of snow has fallen across most of the state south of the Dells, causing many crashes and spin outs during the morning commute. Most schools across Southeast Wisconsin are closed due to the heavy snow, which will be coming to an end this morning.

In our area, 1-2" of snow fell across Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties and around a half inch across Woods, Portage, and Waupaca counties.

