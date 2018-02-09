PHOTOS: Heavy snow misses north central Wis., as southern Wis. d - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

PHOTOS: Heavy snow misses north central Wis., as southern Wis. deals with storm

Posted:
By Samantha Kuffel, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Chilly and relatively quiet weather is hanging around central Wisconsin while some parts of the state woke up to several inches of snow.

A widespread swath of 3-6" of snow has fallen across most of the state south of the Dells, causing many crashes and spin outs during the morning commute. Most schools across Southeast Wisconsin are closed due to the heavy snow, which will be coming to an end this morning.

In our area, 1-2" of snow fell across Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties and around a half inch across Woods, Portage, and Waupaca counties. 

Check out today's central Wisconsin forecast here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.