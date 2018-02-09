Firefighters battle massive fire at tire recycling plant

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday evening near 32nd and Hadley streets.

It was at a tire recycling plant called Tire Express.

Milwaukee Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Smith said fighting this fire wasn't easy.

"The building being so large, and the fire being at the back of the building, we had some difficulties getting some lines in position," Smith said.

The burning rubber inside the plant produced heavy smoke that poured into the sky, making air quality a major concern.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it did some air monitoring. Smith said the air was all clear.

The fire was contained by 8 p.m., but firefighters were continuing to put out hot spots.

A Milwaukee County bus went to the scene to make sure employees had a warm place to wait. Everyone got out safely.

It's not yet known how the fire started. Smith said it is too early to tell how much damage was done.

We Energies said it shut off the natural gas to the building and had to turn off the power to about 50 customers in the area to keep things safe for the firefighters.

As of 10 p.m., about half of the customers had power restored. We Energies said as soon as it gets the OK from fire officials, it will restore the rest.