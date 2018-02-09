Wisconsin babysitter accused of severely abusing child - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin babysitter accused of severely abusing child

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

A Shorewood woman has been arrested, accused of physically abusing a 20-month-old boy she was babysitting.

Candace Turner, 33, is charged with physical abuse of a child and child neglect.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived at Turner's house on Woodruff Avenue, the child had about 30 bruises all over his body.

Dr. Lynn Sheets, the medical director of the Child Advocacy and Protection department of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin examined the toddler. She reported that the "only diagnosis that can explain the types, severity, and distribution of injuries is severe, life-threatening child physical abuse."

The boy remains at Children's Hospital in critical condition.

