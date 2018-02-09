Zone 2 snowmobile trails to open in Portage Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Zone 2 snowmobile trails to open in Portage Co.

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Snowmobile trails will soon open in Zone 2 in Portage County, according to the Portage County Sheriff's office.

Zone 2 North of highway 66 will open at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff said on Facebook. 

Officials said conditions of the trails are fair to marginal.

The Dewey Swamp Area is not groomed and they said to ride with caution.

All other zones in Portage County are closed at this time.

