Wisconsin curling siblings tied with China

A Wisconsin sister and brother have made their mark, winning the first mixed doubles game in Olympic history, according to Team USA.

Becca and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis. got off to a good start 33 hours before the Games officially began, beating the 2016 world champions representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia team 9-3.

From there, the pair lost the next three matches.

The Hamiltons hit the ice against Canada, losing 6-4.

Team USA said the Hamiltons were tied 2-2 with Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris and then the Canadians pulled ahead to win.

The Hamiltons lost to Switzerland 9-4 and Korea 9-1 in Friday's round robin.

The pair is currently tied at 6th with China.

They are set to take on China and Norway Saturday along with Finland Sunday.

