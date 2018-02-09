New tap house opens in the Northwoods

An Oneida County brewery is expanding its business with a new set up to enjoy some brews.

The Rhinelander Brewery, which opened in 1892, welcomed customers to check our its new tap house on Friday.

"I think it will be a center piece," Tap House manager Brenda O'rourke said.

The 8,000 sq. ft. building is right in the heart of downtown Rhinelander. It includes a seating area, gift shop, and about ten different types of craft beer.

Managers said it's a great opportunity to try new things and help out the local economy.

"When people visit our shop, people will want to get food or go shopping," assistant brewer Brian Carpenter said. "They can do all of that while they're still here in the downtown Rhinelander."

The head brewer Al Ewan has been home brewing for years, and said he's excited for new addition.

"This will be a new chapter for me," he said.

For tap house hours you can visit the Rhinelander Brewing Company website.