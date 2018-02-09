Drunk driving suspect falls from roof in Appleton

A drunk driving suspect fell from a roof while trying to escape officers in Appleton, police say.

Kyle J. Davis, 26, is facing charges of 3rd Offense OWI; Eluding; Resisting; and Possession of Marijuana.

On Feb. 8, police responded to a report of a vehicle stopped at the corner of E. Marquette Street and N. Union Street. When officers arrived, two people got into the truck and sped off.

The truck stopped and the driver, Davis, got out. He took off running through a yard.

Police found Davis on the roof of a garage in the 400 block of E. Lindbergh Street.

Davis refused to get down, police say. However, gravity would soon take care of that. Davis fell off the roof and hit the ground.

Davis was taken to a hospital for treatment of back pain. He was then transferred to Outagamie County Jail.

Police say they found a baggie of marijuana on Davis.

Davis' passenger, a 30-year-old Menasha man, was issued a citation for marijuana possession.