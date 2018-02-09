Forest Co. residents concerned over placement of sex offender

A group of concerned residents in Forest County are trying to prevent a convicted sex offender from moving into their neighborhood.

Jeffrey Lavasseur was set to move into a house on Big Cub Trail in Blackwell, according to a notice from the sheriff's department.

He's convicted of three counts of sexual assault of a child, dating back to 1992.

The group's objection is that the placement is close to a campground, frequented by children and families.

“There is no cell reception, GPS service is spotty at best and there is no police police presence,” resident Chris LaBonte wrote to Newsline 9. “It is not possible to monitor a person in this remote area which means the state cannot ensure the safety of the residents in this community.”

A complaint was filed for a permanent injunction to keep a sex offender from occupying the property. A temporary injunction was ordered until a hearing can be held.

The date of that future hearing has not been determined.