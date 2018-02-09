Conservative radio host Jerry Bader says 'no regrets' after termination

A conservative radio show host based in Green Bay has been let go after nearly two decades on air.

Jerry Bader released a statement to Action 2 News Thursday saying he has no regrets and wishes the best for parent company Midwest Communications.

"I have always tried to tell what I believed is the truth and more recently to comport my behavior, on and off the air with my Christ-following faith, after I was saved in 2016.

"I've always known it was MWC's microphone that I used each day. I have no regrets on how I've handled the show the past two and a half years. I would like to thank Midwest Communications for all the opportunities they've given me over the past 18 years and I wish them nothing but success with all their stations, including the three that carried my show."

"The Jerry Bader Show" aired weekdays on three stations in Wisconsin: WTAQ, WHBL, and WSAU.

Midwest Communications released this statement:

“We wish Jerry nothing but continued success with his career at MediaTrackers.org and we are thankful for his years of service to the Northeast Wisconsin community and others in our state."

Midwest says it has begun the search for a replacement for Bader and is taking applications.

Bader, a conservative, was at times critical of President Donald Trump.

Bader received a message of support from fellow conservative Charlie Sykes, a former Milwaukee radio show host and vocal critic of President Trump. Sykes left his longtime radio show before President Trump took office.

Bader was a courageous, principled voice, who refused to join other talkers on Trump train despite threats from management. #Respect — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 8, 2018

Quote for today: When asked how he made his statue, Michelangelo answered, “It is easy. You just chip away the stone that doesn’t look like David.” — Jerry Bader (@Jerrybadershow) February 8, 2018

Rep. Mike Gallagher, the Republican who represents Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, also tweeted a message of support for Bader.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to @Jerrybadershow for his years of service to conservative ideas on the Northeast WI airwaves. He has ALWAYS argued for what he believes in with respect, honesty, and civility --something we could all use more, not less of in our daily lives," Gallagher tweeted.

Bader says he still has a full time job with Media Trackers. The radio show had been part time work since November 2016.