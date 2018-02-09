Wisconsin Rapids teen airlifted after morning crash

A Wisconsin Rapids teen was trapped under his car after a crash Friday morning, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Simon P. Richmond, 19, was heading westbound on state highway 73 north near county highway HH in the Township of Sigel around 7:30 a.m. when he lost control around a curve, the sheriff's department said.

His vehicle rolled several times and came to a stop on the south side of the highway, nearly 100 yards off the road, officials said.

Richmond was ejected and trapped under his vehicle after it rolled.

Rescue crews were able to get him out from under the vehicle. Officials said he was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center for his injuries.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Officials did not say if speed was a factor in the crash.