D.C. Everest students makes valentines for veterans

A heartfelt delivery will soon be received at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca County.

Students at D.C. Everest Middle School in Weston made valentines with messages of love and appreciation for the veterans.

"It makes me feel happy that my stuff will be shown to others and its going to be special for them," sixth grader Own Spoehl said.

Former Everest teacher and military veteran Bob Coleman stopped by the classroom to pick up the valentines and share stories about his time in the service during World War II.

The 92-year old Coleman has long been involved in the valentine project.

"You can't appreciate how grateful I am to them and their teachers for what they do for the veterans," Coleman said.

During the visit, students also surprised Coleman with a large valentine of his own.