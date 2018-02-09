Cool Monday but much warmer after that

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and turning cold.

Low: -2 Wind: W to NW 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy and chilly

High: 16 Wind: NW to W 5-10

We are getting spoiled with all this sunshine, day after day. Temperatures hit the low to mid 20s in parts of the TV-9 area Sunday so it was a bit warmer. We have much warmer weather coming as the week goes on. However, first a weak cold front will pass through Sunday night. It will not bring any snow but it will usher in slightly cooler air for Monday. Lows will be in the -0s by morning with highs in the mid to upper 10s Monday. Winds will be from the west to northwest Sunday and Monday around 5 to 10 mph.

Warmer air will push back in for Tuesday as south to southwest winds develop. Another minor weather disturbance will move in bringing some cloud cover and a small chance of flurries. Otherwise lows should be close to zero with highs in the upper 20s. That would be right around the normal for this time of the year.

Plenty of sunshine and a continued gusty southwest wind flow will bring even warmer conditions Wednesday. Lows will be around 17 with temperatures climbing to the heartwarming upper 30s in the afternoon for Valentine's Day.

A cold front is projected to move through our area early Thursday morning. There is only a slight chance of a snow shower with it. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and blustery with temperatures holding in the mid 20s. Friday should be a partly cloudy and cool day with highs around 20.

Another surge of warm air is likely for next weekend. Highs could reach the mid 30s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are anticipated Saturday. However there is a chance of light rain and snow Sunday as an organized low pressure slides in from the west. This will bear watching for sure. Otherwise colder air will likely spill in behind that system.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 11-February 2018