Dry winter weather continues

Saturday night: Clear northern areas to more clouds south of Wausau.

Low: -4 (0 south to -10 north) Wind: Light W to NW

Sunday: Some clouds early for the southeast half of the region then mostly sunny.

High: 20 Wind: W~10

If you like the cold nights and bright chilly days we have been having over the past week, you will like the next few days. It will be a few degrees warmer at least. There will be some cloud cover over the southern half of the area Saturday night but any snow will stay in far southern parts of the state.

Low temperatures will range from near zero south of Marathon County to a few degrees below in Wausau to around -10 in the north. Winds will be light from the west to northwest. Sunday should feature some clouds early over the southeast half of the area, then it should clear off and be nice and bright. Highs could reach the upper 10s to low 20s in the region. Winds will be form the west around 10 mph. High pressure will keep us quiet Monday with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be near zero with highs around 21.

It will turn a bit warmer Tuesday with lows in the 0s and highs in the mid 20s. Clouds will thicken with a small chance of flurries in the afternoon and evening as a weak weather system pushes through. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week thanks to gusty southwest winds across the Midwest. This coupled with lots of sunshine will boost the highs into the middle 30s, actually above normal for a change.

As quickly as the warm air comes in however, it will be leaving. A cold front will slide through Wednesday night. It will provide just a small chance of a few snow showers and some gusty winds yet into Thursday morning. Otherwise Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 10s and highs in the low 20s.

Another weak weather system will move in Friday afternoon bringing a 30% chance of some light snow. Lows will be near zero with highs in the mid 20s. We should see the sunshine return to start next weekend but it will be chilly Saturday with highs around 19.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 10-February 2018