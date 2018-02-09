Quiet and chilly this weekend, trending warmer next week

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy north of Wausau, mostly cloudy south.

Low: -6 Wind: light NW

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy.

High: 14 Wind: West ~5

Sunshine prevailed through the area during the afternoon, with highs ranging through the teens.

A low pressure system will track through the southern Midwest tonight, bringing varying amounts of cloud cover to north-central Wisconsin, but no snowfall.

The rest of the weekend will include quiet and chilly weather.

A gradual warming trend is forecast through midweek, with some cooling again thereafter. There will be some chance of light snow later Wednesday and Thursday, but otherwise dry weather is expected.

Have a good night and a splendid Saturday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 9, 2018