BREAKING: Wausau won't face fines from sewage overflow

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The city of Wausau will not face fines after millions of gallons of sewage spilled into the Wisconsin River, according to a press release from the public works department.

The Department of Natural resources says 3.7 million gallons spilled in January due to a blockage in a pipe near Sturgeon Eddy Road on the city's southeast side.

The pipe was installed in 1939.

City leaders say they plan to install an updated monitoring system in the pipes for early detection for any future leaks. 

