Man steals crucifix from Ashwaubenon church, uses it as weapon

Officers are searching for a crucifix-wielding man who smashed a digital sign outside a local television station.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers were called to Nativity of Our Lord Church on S. Oneida Street Friday morning for the report of a man inside the church who was "acting bizarre."

Police say the man sat at a piano, lit a cigarette, and asked to see clergy. His face was covered.

The man stole a large crucifix and left the church. He drove off in a small blue car. Police believe it is a Ford Focus or a Ford Fusion.

A short time later, police were called to the Fox 11 building on Lombardi Avenue. The man was using the crucifix to smash a sign in front of the station.

The man ran off across Lombardi Ave and through a yard. He drove off in his blue car.

Police believe the suspect is 25-30 years old.

If you have any information on this man, call Ashwaubenon Public Safety at 920-492-2995.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (920)-432-STOP.