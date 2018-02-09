UWSP hockey team delivers jersey to patient

The UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team made a special delivery at North Central Health Care Friday.

Erich Moan graduated back in 1991, and he has fervently followed the team for years. Being dependent on his ventilator, keeping tabs on their success gives him life.

Moan's respiratory therapist Vicky Flanagan caught wind of his passion, and reached out to the university. The school responded by busing the team to North Central Health Care and presenting Moan with a custom jersey.

"Speechless," he said. "I just can't believe this jersey, everyone that came out."

Moan knew he would be getting a jersey, but had no idea his name would be printed on it, or that the team was signing it.