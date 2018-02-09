Local student featured in national documentary

Tegan Griffith came back from the Marines in 2009 and even after her return she was still determined to give back.

"I was doing a lot of work for a veteran's non profit for Iraq and Afghanistans of America," Griffith says.

Her passion for the nation's veterans led her to star in ' American Creed'. Her story is about access to education through the military.

The documentary is focused on citizen advocates from different walks of life who are determined to make a difference. "Talking about my role in the military as a women and what its like now as a veteran, and its been very empowering after the fact," Griffith explains.

Classmates think Griffith's persona is very deserving to be featured.

"She is super passionate about everything she does, student government and being a vet, shes great," says Dyllan Greipantrog who works with Griffith in Student Government Association.

Griffith thinks this documentary could not have come at a better time and hopes this will help unify the nation and their political views.

'American Creed' airs on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on PBS.