The Latest: Speechwriter resigns after abuse allegations

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

Senate celebrates budget deal, but shutdown still possible

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson descendant hopes for pardon, maybe from Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

Michigan State plans to fire official over Nassar scandal

Stocks aren't the only thing dropping. Bonds, which are supposed to be the safe part of your portfolio, are faltering, too.

Oregon environmental officials on Friday increased protections for a rare diving seabird called the "enigma of the Pacific" that nests far inland in old-growth forests.

Oregon increases protections for 'enigma of the Pacific'

The California Legislature's widening sexual misconduct scandal has hit a Democratic lawmaker known for her fierce advocacy on women's issues, including an anti-sexual harassment movement that began sweeping the Capitol last fall.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.

Judge leans toward asserting right to rule on border wall

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the resignation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter (all times local):

8 p.m.

A second White House staffer has departed the Trump administration in the wake of abuse allegations.

Spokesman Raj Shah confirms speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after the White House learned of the allegations against him.

Shah says Sorensen denies the allegations, which were first reported by The Washington Post.

The Post says Sorensen's ex-wife claimed he was violent and emotionally abusive during their short-lived marriage.

Staff secretary Rob Porter, one of the president's closest aides, resigned Wednesday after the publication of allegations that he'd abused his two ex-wives. He, too, denies the allegations.

6:45 p.m.

The White House has announced who will replace former staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned this week amid domestic abuse allegations.

Former deputy staff secretary Derek Lyons has been promoted to acting staff secretary. The Harvard Law School grad previously worked as a senior adviser to Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign and Sen. Rob Portman, according to his Linkedin profile.

Porter resigned Wednesday amid allegations that he had abused two former ex-wives. He has denied the allegations and says he is the victim of a smear campaign.

The announcement came as part of a slew of promotions announced by the White House Wednesday evening.

Trump has also tapped former Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Carroll to serve as the next drug czar.

4:40 p.m.

White House chief of staff John Kelly says a senior aide's resignation came within an hour of learning about new accusations of spousal abuse.

Kelly tells reporters he learned Tuesday night that staff secretary Rob Porter, the chief of staff's right-hand man, had allegedly abused two ex-wives.

Kelly says, "Forty minutes later he was gone."

The White House announced Wednesday that Porter had resigned. That same day, it issued a statement from Kelly praising Porter.

Kelly's handling of the Porter matter has cast a harsh spotlight on the chief of staff, who has recently drawn the ire of President Donald Trump.

But a White House official said Friday that Kelly has not offered his resignation.

Porter has denied the allegations and blamed a "smear campaign" against him.

1:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he hopes an aide who resigned this week in the wake of domestic abuse allegations has "a great career ahead of him."

Trump tells reporters at a surprise appearance Friday that former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter did "a very good job while he was in the White House" and adds: "We wish him well."

Porter has been accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives and a former girlfriend. He has denied the charges.

Trump tells reporters he was surprised by the abuse allegations and called the news "very sad."

Trump is also stressing that Porter maintains he is innocent. He says: "I think you have to remember that."

1 a.m.

Pressure is mounting on White House chief of staff John Kelly amid questions about his defense of a senior aide he fought to keep in a highly sensitive West Wing job despite accusations of spousal abuse from two ex-wives.

White House staff secretary Rob Porter, a member of President Donald Trump's inner circle and arguably Kelly's closest aide, cleaned out his desk on Thursday. But the aftershocks of his resignation continue amid concerns about his access to classified information.

Kelly himself faced criticism for initially defending his aide -- only to later shift course after the publication of photos showing one of Porter's ex-wives with a black eye.