Shawano police search for suspect in armed robbery

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
SHAWANO (WAOW) -

Police are searching for the suspect of an alleged armed robbery in Shawano Friday evening.

According to the Shawano Police Department, a man went into Tractor Supply on Green Bay St. around 7 p.m., showed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The employee gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police there were no customers inside the store and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a man, 5'8" tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket.

